Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,609 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

EXR stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.91.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

