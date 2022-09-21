Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

