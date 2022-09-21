BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $15,331.70 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,983,491.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

