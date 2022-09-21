Throne (THN) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Throne (THN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $445,814.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Throne’s official website is www.thr.one.

Buying and Selling Throne

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

