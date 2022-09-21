Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pure Storage (PSTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) recently:

9/6/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $33.00.

9/6/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $44.00.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $44.00 to $47.00.

8/30/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Pure Storage is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Get Pure Storage Inc alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.