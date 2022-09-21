InsurAce Price Hits $0.0994 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $4.46 million and $280,744.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

