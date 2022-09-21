Lobstex Market Cap Tops $703,066.56 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.