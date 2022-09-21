ClinTex CTi Market Capitalization Achieves $863,915.55 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $863,915.55 and $518,364.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.