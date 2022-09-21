ScPrime Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,919.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $2,919.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004088 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,320,708 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

