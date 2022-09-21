DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.09 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $75.29 or 0.00393059 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $42.09 million and $540,421.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,154.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010629 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064057 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

