Wilder World Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.20 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $444,273.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

