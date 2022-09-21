STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,057.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $992,020.49 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
