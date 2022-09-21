Databroker Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $50.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,154.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010629 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064057 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.