Tiger King (TKING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,090.00

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00126657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00865540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official website is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tiger King Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

