Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DEX opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

