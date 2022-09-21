Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:DEX opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
