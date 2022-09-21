Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

