Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Sempra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

