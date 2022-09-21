BAB, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of BABB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.10. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

