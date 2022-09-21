Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 11.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

