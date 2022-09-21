Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $363.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,159.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $246,199 over the last three months. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $129,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

