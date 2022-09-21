SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 3.1% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.92. 6,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last three months. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.