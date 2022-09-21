National Bank of Canada Plans Dividend of $0.71 (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.709 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

