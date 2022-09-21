Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 5.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.39. 1,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cricut by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 776,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

