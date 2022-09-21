Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 5.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Stories
