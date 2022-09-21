Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 5.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.