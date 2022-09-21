Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 98,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,258,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Activity at Sorrento Therapeutics
In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
