Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 5.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 5,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
