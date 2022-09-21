Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 5.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 5,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

