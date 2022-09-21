Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Down 20%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 201,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 57,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

