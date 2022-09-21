Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 343,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 164,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

