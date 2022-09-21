FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.91

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

