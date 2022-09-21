Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 14548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Specifically, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

