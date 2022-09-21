Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.82

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 22261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

