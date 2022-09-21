Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.75. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $565.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.