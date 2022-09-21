Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 360,785 shares.The stock last traded at $40.87 and had previously closed at $40.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,365,000 after buying an additional 2,123,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

