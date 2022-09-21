Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 406,236 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

