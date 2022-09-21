Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Nomura Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of Nomura stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.