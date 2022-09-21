Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.45.
Nomura Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
Insider Transactions at Nomura
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of Nomura stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Further Reading
