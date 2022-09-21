Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 549,367 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $65.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on FMX. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.