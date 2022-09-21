Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 549,367 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $65.33.

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

