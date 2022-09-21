Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel Trading Down 1.9 %

Mattel stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mattel by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

