Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.