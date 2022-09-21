Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.48.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

