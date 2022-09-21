Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

