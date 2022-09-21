TheStreet Upgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to C

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.84 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider David C. Glendon sold 1,132 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $28,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $28,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.