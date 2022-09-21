Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

