Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,734 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

