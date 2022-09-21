Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

