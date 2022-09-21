Gradient Investments LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,154,000 after buying an additional 108,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,206,000 after buying an additional 27,474 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

