Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.93 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

