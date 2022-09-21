Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 190,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.