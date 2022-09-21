Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 213 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.