The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.