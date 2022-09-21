Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 63,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,345,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Azul by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Azul by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Azul by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.